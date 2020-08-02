6 p.m. August 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 02nd August 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charlea Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h becoming lighter at times.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles Airport: trace

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles Airport: 2.3

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy with some scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:14 pm… High at 9:52 am

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:41 pm… High at 4:11 am

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Leeward Islands and over the southernmost islands of the Lesser Antilles.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the Northern Leeward Islands and extreme southern portions of our region will result in some cloudy periods with showers and isolated thunderstorms over those areas during the forecast period.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands is becoming better organization. However, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for additional development during the next few days and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, passing north of the Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Two other tropical wave one located over the Central Tropical Atlantic and another over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.