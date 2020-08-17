6 p.m. August 17, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 PM Weather Report

Date: 17th August 2020

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is overcast with showers.

Present weather at George FL Charles Airport is overcast with light showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 25 mph or 41 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 9.3 mm George FL Charles Airport: 2.5 mm

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 50.1 mm George FL Charles Airport: 50.6 mm

Sunrise today: 5:51 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:24 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east near 23 mph or 37 km/h, ith gusts near showers.

Weather: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers, which may be heavy in some locations and isolated thunderstorms.

Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides should take all necessary precautions against those hazards.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:53 pm… High at 2:40 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:20 pm… High at 3:47 am.

Seas: Locally rough with waves and swells 6 to 8 feet or 1.8 to 2.4 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution due gusty winds, rough seas and reduced visibility.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with a fast-moving tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the islands during the next 24 hours. This wave has a low chance of development during the next 48 hours.

A second tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Another tropical wave located over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the Central Tropical Atlantic.