6 p.m. August 16, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 16th August 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 0.4 mm

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 40.8 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 48.1 mm

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:24 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east northeast near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:02 pm… High at 1:51 am

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:29 pm… High at 2:58 am

Seas: moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms over the islands during the next 24 hours. This wave has a medium chance of development once it reaches the Caribbean Sea.

A second tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A third tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic is moving westward at 15 mph or 24 km/h. Some development of this wave is possible by the middle to latter part of this week, as environmental conditions become more conducive.

At 5:00 pm today, the remnants of Josephine were located near latitude 20.9 north, longitude 65.8 west or about 255 miles or 410 kilometres northwest of the northern Leeward Islands. The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph or 20 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through today.