6 p.m. August 15, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 15th August 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Nil At GFL Charles Airport: Trace

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 38.9 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 47.7 mm

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:25 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 6:10 pm… High at 1:00 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 7:37 pm… High at 2:07 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with Tropical Storm Josephine will cause scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

At 5:00 pm today, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 20.0 north, longitude 61.6 west or about 160 miles or 255 kilometres northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph or 75 km/h with higher gusts.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph or 28 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On the forecast track, the centre of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast and north of the Leeward Islands today through tonight.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should continue to closely monitor the progress of this system.

Josephine does not pose a direct threat to Saint Lucia and the rest of the Windward Islands.

A tropical wave located over the Central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )