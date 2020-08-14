6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 14th August 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F..

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 10 mph or 17 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Trace. At GFL Charles Airport: 2.9 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 38.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 47.7 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:25 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east near 16 mph or 26 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers tonight, becoming occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present….High at 12:03 am…Low at 7:23 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 6:41 pm…High at 1:10 am….Low at 8:50 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres..

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy with a few showers tonight, becoming occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with Tropical Storm Josephine will cause occasional showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from tomorrow morning.

At 5:00 pm today, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 17.8 north, longitude 56.1 west or about 460 miles or 740 kilometres east of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph or 65 km/h with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible tonight.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph or 26 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the centre of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Josephine is not expected to pose a direct threat to Saint Lucia and the rest of the Windward Islands, however the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

A tropical wave located over the Central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.