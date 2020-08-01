6 p.m. August 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 01st August 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair. Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east 09 mph or 15 km/h. Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace

At GFL Charles Airport: nil Total rainfall for the month of August so far:At Hewanorra Airport: traceAt GFL Charles Airport: nil Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-southeast and east near

12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25-MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:24 pm….High at 2:19 am

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:51 pm…High at 3:26 am

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres. FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Generally cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms over the extreme northern and extreme southern parts of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will cause showers and isolated thunderstorms over the extreme southern portion of the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with the tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Environment conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development in a day or two, and a tropical depression could form early next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, north of the Leeward Islands through the middle of next week. A second tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 21 mph or 33km/h. At 5:00 pm today, the centre of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 19.2 north, longitude 23..5 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest and is expected to become a remnant low or dissipate tonight or on Sunday. Tropical Depression Ten does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.