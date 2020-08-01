6 p.m. August 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At GFL Charles Airport: nil
At Hewanorra Airport: trace
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25-MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Showers and thunderstorms have increased with the tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Environment conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development in a day or two, and a tropical depression could form early next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, north of the Leeward Islands through the middle of next week.
A second tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 21 mph or 33km/h.
At 5:00 pm today, the centre of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 19.2 north, longitude 23..5 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest and is expected to become a remnant low or dissipate tonight or on Sunday. Tropical Depression Ten does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.