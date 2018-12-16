$6-million Babonneau Fire Station officially opened

Don't Miss
By SNO Staff
December 16, 2018

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet (second from right) attending the opening of the Babonneau FIre Station (Photos: Allen Chastanet Facebook page)

(SNO) — The Babonneau Fire Station was commissioned on Sunday, December 16, 2018 during a ceremony attended by officials and members of the Babonneau community.

The station was officially opened by Ezechiel Joseph, Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau,and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who posted the accompanying photos of the ceremony on Facebook, his wife Raquel Du Boulay-Chastanet, Chief of the Saint Lucia Fire Service Joseph Joseph, and National Security Minister Hermangild Francis.

In a St. Lucia News Online report in November, officials said that in the face of a manpower shortage, the Saint Lucia Fire Service was getting 45 new fire officers.

The new officers will be stationed across the island and 28 will be $6-million Babonneau Fire Station, the report had revealed.

