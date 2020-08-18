6 am August 18, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 18th August 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25°C or 77°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 26.0 mm

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 69.8 mm

Sunset today: 6:24 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h, with gusts near showers.

Weather: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides should continue to be vigilant and exercise caution.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:24 am… High at 3:55 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:51 am… High at 5:02 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the central and southern Windward Islands, generally cloudy to overcast skies with scattered moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Further north, partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Trailing moisture and instability of a tropical wave moving away from Lesser Antilles will continue to generate frequent cloudy periods, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the central and southern portion of the region during the next 24 hours.

Another strong tropical wave associated with a broad area of low pressure is located over the Central Tropical Atlantic and is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. The system is being monitored for possible cyclone development and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two. This system may approach the vicinity of the Leeward Islands by late Friday or early Saturday.

A third tropical wave located over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h.