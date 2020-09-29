6 a.m. September 29, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 29th September 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the northeast at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfallin the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.7 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 96.5 mm.

Sunset today: 5:54 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:19 am… High at 2:44 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:46 am… High at 3:51 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy at times with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean region remains sufficiently moist and unstable to produce occasional cloudiness, some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles

is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudiness showers and thunderstorms over our region from late Wednesday into Thursday.

