6 a.m. September 25, 2020 St. Lucia weather report

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 25th September 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the south southeast at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 45.3 mm.

Sunset today: 5:57 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming occasionally cloudy, with a few scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 12:12 pm… Low at 4:05 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 01:19 pm… Low at 5:32 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions may cause some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period.

Two tropical waves located over the central tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic duringt he next five days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )