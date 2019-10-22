6 a.m. October 22, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 22nd October 2019

Forecaster: Glenn Antoine

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is Fair..

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is Fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27 °C or 81 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26 °C or 79 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 6 mph or 9 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.9 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 53.8 mm.

Sunset today: 5:40 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to occasionally cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 11:34 am…Low at 3:59 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 12:41 pm…Low at 5:26 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to occasionally cloudy skies, with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

Two tropical waves located over the central tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic during the next 48 hours.

