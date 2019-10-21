6 a.m. October 21, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 21st October 2019

Forecasters: Emmanuel Descartes/Hyacinthia Camille

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is Partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 24 °C or 75 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 24 °C or 75 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the northeast at 6 mph or 9 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.4 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 50.8 mm.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 10:27 am… Low at 2:24 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 11:34 am… Low at 3:51 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause some showers over portions of the region during the next 24 hours.

Two tropical waves located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 12 and 15 mph or 19 and 24 km/h, respectively.

