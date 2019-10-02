6 a.m. October 2, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 02nd October 2019

Forecasters: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 82 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27 °C or 81 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil.

Sunset today: 5:52 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 6:32 am….Low at 11:34 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 7:39 am…Low at 1:01 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the region on Thursday.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

