6 a.m. October 19, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 19th October 2019

Forecasters: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 82 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 24 ° C or 75 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 19.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 50.2 mm.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers mainly during the morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 7:49 am… Low at 12:08 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 8:56 am… Low at 1:35 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean region will cause a few showery periods in that area during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 25 km/h.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 25 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )