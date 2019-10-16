6 a.m. October 16, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 16th October 2019

Forecaster: Glenn Antoine

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27 °C or 81 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27 ° C or 81 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.

Sunset today: 5:43 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and northeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers at first, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, tonight into tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:25 am…High at 4:45 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:52 am…High at 5:52 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers at first, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, late today into tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles will produce increased cloudiness, showers, and possible thunderstorms, from late today into tomorrow.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

