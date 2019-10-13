6 a.m. October 13, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 13th October 2019

Forecasters: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27 °C or 81 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27 ° C or 81 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.1 mm.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east northeast and east southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 9:06 am… High at 3:20 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:33 am… High at 4:27 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere will produce a few showery periods over the Eastern Caribbean islands today.

An approaching tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to bring cloudy conditions with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the islands tonight and tomorrow morning.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. A third tropical wave located near the west African coast has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone as it moves westward over the next few days.

