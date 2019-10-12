6 a.m. October 12, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 12th October 2019

Forecasters: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 82 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25 ° C or 77 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the south at 8 mph or 13 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.1 mm

Sunset today: 5:46 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-southeast and southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 08:41 am… High at 2:55 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:08 am… High at 4:02 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, it will be fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will continue to remain active over the southern part of the Lesser Antilles.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudy conditions with showers and possibly thunderstorms over the islands from late Sunday continuing into Monday.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )