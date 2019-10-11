6 a.m. October 11, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:
6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 11th October 2019
Forecasters: Vigil Saltibus & Lemuel O’Shaughnessy
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 25 °C or 77 °F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25 ° C or 77 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is calm.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: nil
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 16.0
Sunset today: 5:56 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east southeast and southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.
Weather: Fair skies becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:14 am… High at 2:30 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:41 am… High at 3:37 pm.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to remain active over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.
A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to begin affecting the islands from late Sunday.
Another tropical wave located over eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.