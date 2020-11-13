6 a.m. November 13, 20202 Saint Lucia weather update

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
6 a.m. November 13, 20202 Saint Lucia weather update
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 13th November 2020
Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast 14 mph or 22 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 8.7 mm
Total rainfall for the month of November so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 98.1 mm

Sunset today: 5:33 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from east near 14 mph or 22 km/h becoming lighter at times.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies with some cloudy periods and scattered showers.. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:28 am… High at 1:56 pm
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:55 am… High at 3:03 pm
Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave just east of the Lesser Antilles, will produce scattered showers and thunderstorm activity across the islands during the forecast period.

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.