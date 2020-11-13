6 a.m. November 13, 20202 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 13th November 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 8.7 mm

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 98.1 mm

Sunset today: 5:33 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from east near 14 mph or 22 km/h becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with some cloudy periods and scattered showers.. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:28 am… High at 1:56 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:55 am… High at 3:03 pm

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave just east of the Lesser Antilles, will produce scattered showers and thunderstorm activity across the islands during the forecast period.

