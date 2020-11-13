6 a.m. November 13, 20202 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 13th November 2020
Forecaster: Avlon Charlery
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast 14 mph or 22 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 8.7 mm
Total rainfall for the month of November so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 98.1 mm
Sunset today: 5:33 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from east near 14 mph or 22 km/h becoming lighter at times.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies with some cloudy periods and scattered showers.. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:28 am… High at 1:56 pm
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:55 am… High at 3:03 pm
Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave just east of the Lesser Antilles, will produce scattered showers and thunderstorm activity across the islands during the forecast period.