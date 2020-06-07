6 a.m. June 7, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:
6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 07th June 2020
Forecaster: Thomas Auguste
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of June so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 8.3 mm.
Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:35 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers which may be heavy in some locations.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 11:09 am… High at 5:52 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:36 pm… High at 6:59 pm.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Low-level moisture and an upper-level trough will cause some cloudy periods with showers over the Eastern Caribbean islands during the next 24 hours.
A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles will bring cloudiness and showers over the southernmost part of the Eastern Caribbean region from late today into Monday.
Another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h..
