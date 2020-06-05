6 a.m. June 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:
6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 05th June 2020
Forecaster: Avlon Charlery
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy and hazy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: nil
Total rainfall for the month of June so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.8 mm
Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 pm
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h with a few gusts.
Weather: Partly cloudy and hazy becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers. There is a chance of thunderstorms.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:33 am…High at 4:20 pm
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:00 am…High at 5:27 pm
Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Over the Leeward Islands, fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers. Over the southern islands, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
A tropical wave will generate cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean during the forecast period.
Two tropical waves, one located over the central Tropical Atlantic and the other over the eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 14 mph or 22 km/h.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected in the Tropical Atlantic during the next 5 days.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Weather updates
- 6 p.m. June 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 12 noon June 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 a.m. June 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 p.m. June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather report
- 12 noon June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 a.m. June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 p.m. June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 12 noon June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 a.m. June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update