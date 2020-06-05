6 a.m. June 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 05th June 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.8 mm

Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h with a few gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy and hazy becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers. There is a chance of thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:33 am…High at 4:20 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:00 am…High at 5:27 pm

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the Leeward Islands, fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers. Over the southern islands, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave will generate cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean during the forecast period.

Two tropical waves, one located over the central Tropical Atlantic and the other over the eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected in the Tropical Atlantic during the next 5 days.

