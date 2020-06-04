6 a.m. June 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:
6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 04th June 2020
Forecaster: E. Francis
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of June so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.8 mm.
Sunset today: 6:30 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 23 mph or 37 km/h.
Weather: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers is expected from tonight.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 08:43 am… High at 3:31 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:10 am… High at 4:38 pm.
Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy skies with a few showers at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers is expected from tonight.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Low-level clouds drifting along a moderate to brisk easterly wind flow will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles today.
A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean region from tonight into Friday.
A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Weather updates
- 6 p.m. June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather report
- 12 noon June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 a.m. June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 p.m. June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 12 noon June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 a.m. June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 p.m. June 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 12 noon June 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update
- 6 a.m. June 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update