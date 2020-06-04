6 a.m. June 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 4 Shares

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 04th June 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.8 mm.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers is expected from tonight.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 08:43 am… High at 3:31 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:10 am… High at 4:38 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies with a few showers at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers is expected from tonight.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Low-level clouds drifting along a moderate to brisk easterly wind flow will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles today.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean region from tonight into Friday.

A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )