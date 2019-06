6 a.m. June 4, 2019 weather update

Share This On:

Pin 4 Shares

6:00 AM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 04TH JUNE, 2019

FORECASTER: EMMANUEL DESCARTES

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS CLOUDY.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 29 C OR 84 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 28 C OR 82 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST SOUTHEAST AT 16 MPH OR 26 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 2.0 MM

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE SO FAR:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 12.3 MM

SUNSET TODAY: 6:30 PM SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:34 AM

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM BETWEEN THE EAST SOUTHEAST AND EAST NEAR 17 MPH OR 28 KM/H.

WEATHER: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES BECOMING CLOUDY AT TIMES WITH A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: LOW AT 10:36 AM… HIGH AT 5:24 PM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: LOW AT 12:03 PM… HIGH AT 6:31 PM.

SEAS: MODERATE WITH WAVES 4 TO 6 FEET OR 1.2 TO 1.8 METRES.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES WITH SOME SCATTERED LIGHT TO MODERATE SHOWERS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A WEAK TROPICAL WAVE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE CLOUDINESS AND SOME SHOWERS MAINLY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF THE LESSER ANTILLES, DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD.

TWO OTHER TROPICAL WAVES LOCATED OVER THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC ARE MOVING WESTWARD NEAR 15 MPH OR 24 KM/H.

TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION IS NOT EXPECTED OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

( 0 ) ( 0 )