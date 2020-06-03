6 a.m. June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 03rd June 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:52 am…High at 2:37 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:19 am…High at 3:44 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Low-level clouds drifting along a moderate easterly wind flow will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean region from late Thursday into Friday.

A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Tropical Storm Cristobal, the third tropical cyclone of the 2020 hurricane season formed over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday. This system poses no threat to the Eastern Caribbean region.

