6 a.m. July 31, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 31st July 2020
Forecaster: Avlon Charlery
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 18 mph or 30 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 1.1 mm
Total rainfall for the month of July so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 132.0 mm
Sunset today: 6:32 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies with occasional showers.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:40 am… High at 2:30 pm
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:07 am… High at 3:37 pm
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 meters
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair to partly cloudy with scattered showers.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 23 mph or 37 km/h. This wave has a low chance of further development over the next five days.
Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward at about 12 mph or 19 km/h. This system has a medium chance of developing into a depression, as it turns northward, later today.
At 5:00 am today, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located at 20.9N 73.3W, a few miles south of the Bahamas and moving northwest at about 17 mph or 28 km/h. Tropical Storm Isaias does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.