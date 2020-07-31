6 a.m. July 31, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 31st July 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.1 mm

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 132.0 mm

Sunset today: 6:32 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with occasional showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:40 am… High at 2:30 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:07 am… High at 3:37 pm

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 meters

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy with scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 23 mph or 37 km/h. This wave has a low chance of further development over the next five days.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward at about 12 mph or 19 km/h. This system has a medium chance of developing into a depression, as it turns northward, later today.

At 5:00 am today, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located at 20.9N 73.3W, a few miles south of the Bahamas and moving northwest at about 17 mph or 28 km/h. Tropical Storm Isaias does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.