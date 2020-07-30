Tropical Storm Isaias forms; another system expected to develop

At 5:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 17.2 north, longitude 67.9 west, or about 100 miles or 165 kilometres west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 21 mph or 33 km/h, and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Isaias will move over Hispaniola late today and near the Southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph or 95 km/h with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated until landfall in the Dominican Republic later today, with re-strengthening forecast on Friday and Saturday.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor the

progress of this system.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

A broad area of low pressure, associated with a second tropical wave, located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some development of this system is possible during the next day or two before environmental conditions become unfavourable.

REMAINDER OF THE 6:00 AM WEATHER UPDATE

Date: 30th July 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 5.8 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 130.9 mm.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the southeast and east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered

showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 6:44 am…High at 1:37 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:11 am…High at 2:44 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and swells 4 to 7 feet or 1.2 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy to overcast with showers and thunderstorms over the Leeward and Virgin Islands. Elsewhere, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Tropical Storm Isaias will cause cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms mainly over the Leeward and Virgin Islands during the next 24 hours.

— (St. Lucia Met. Services)