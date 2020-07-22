6 a.m. July 22, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 22nd July 2020

Forecaster: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with light showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 24°C or 75°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 14 mph or 23 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 75.5 mm

Sunset today: 6:35 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 29 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers mainly during the morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 11:08 am… High at 5:45 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:35 pm… High at 6:52 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located near the Lesser Antilles, is moving westward near 14 mph or 23km/h. This wave will cause a few cloudy periods with showers to develop over the Eastern Caribbean islands during the next 24 hours.

At 5:00 am today, the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 10.0 degrees north, longitude 42.4 degrees west or about 1285 miles or 2065 kilometers east southeast of Saint Lucia. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h. Further strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The depression is moving toward the west northwest at 12 mph or 19 km/h. It is projected to move across the southern Windward Islands on Saturday. Residents and interests in the Windward Islands are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and far eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 25 mph or 46 km/h and 14 mph or 23 km/h, respectively.