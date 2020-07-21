6 a.m. July 21, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 21st July 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27 C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 73.6 mm.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:29 am…High at 5:07 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:56 am…High at 6:14 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Occasionally cloudy skies with some scattered showers over the southern Windward islands. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to produce increased cloudiness, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms over the southern Windward Islands from this evening.

Over the central Tropical Atlantic, another tropical wave associated with an area of low pressure is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. The wave has a medium chance for development and a tropical depression could form during the next five days. The system is expected to begin affecting the Eastern Caribbean region from late Thursday.

— (St. Lucia Met Services)