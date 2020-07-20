6 a.m. July 20, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 20th July 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 72.4 mm.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and southeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon into tonight.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:49 am… High at 4:28 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:16 am… High at 5:35 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the central Windward Islands and areas further south it will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. This wave is expected to cause occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

A third tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development of this system during the next few days.

Conditions are expected to become less favorable for development by the weekend.