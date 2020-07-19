6 a.m. July 19, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 19th July 2020

Forecaster: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 7.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 71.2 mm.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 16 mph or 26 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers during the afternoon and night.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 9:10 am… High at 3:49 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:37 am… High at 4:56 pm.

Seas: Slight with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly over the Leeward Islands.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A low-level shearline will cause occasional cloudy periods with showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly around the Leeward Islands during the next 24 hours.

A weak tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. No significant rainfall is expected during the passage of this system.

Two other tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h and 20 mph or 32 km/h, respectively.