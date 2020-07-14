6 a.m. July 14, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 14th July 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 49.8 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 30 km/h becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair and hazy, becoming occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.

Persons with dust allergies and respiratory illnesses are asked to be vigilant due to poor air quality.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present…High at 11:16 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 6:42 am…High at 12:23 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

Small craft operators are advised to exercise caution due to poor visibility.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A weak trough system will generate occasional cloudiness and a few showers over the region during the next 24 hours.

A large plume of Saharan dust will continue to affect our region, causing a reduction in visibility and air quality for the next few days.

Two tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

