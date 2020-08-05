6 a.m. August 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 05th August 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with moderate showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 28 mph or

44 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.7 mm.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter

at times.

Weather: Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 11:04 am…High at 5:24 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:31 pm…High at 6:31 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the region will cause a few scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the western tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from Thursday.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.