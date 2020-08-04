6 a.m. August 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 04th August 2020

Forecasters: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.2 mm

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.7 mm

Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-north east and east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:30 am… High at 4:54 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:27 am… High at 6:01 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate a drier more stable atmosphere with light to moderate easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms over the region from Thursday.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h and 23 mph or 37 km/h respectively.