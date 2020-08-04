6 a.m. August 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report
Date: 04th August 2020
Forecasters: Vigil Saltibus
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 16 mph or 26 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.2 mm
Total rainfall for the month of August so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.7 mm
Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east-north east and east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.
Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few brief showers.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:30 am… High at 4:54 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:27 am… High at 6:01 pm.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate a drier more stable atmosphere with light to moderate easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.
A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms over the region from Thursday.
Two other tropical waves located over the central and far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h and 23 mph or 37 km/h respectively.