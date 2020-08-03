6 a.m. August 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 03rd August 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:52 am… High at 4:24 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:19 am… High at 5:31 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the northern Leeward Islands and the extreme southern portion of the region, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Over the remainder of the region, it will be fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moist unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the northern and extreme southern portions of our region will cause some cloudy periods with showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over those areas during the next 24 hours.

An area of disturbed weather located a few hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands has the potential for some slow development over the next few days and a tropical depression could form later this week. However, the system is forecast to move northwestward over the open ocean and is not expected to pose a threat to our region.

Two tropical waves located over the central and far eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.