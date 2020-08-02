6 a.m. August 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 02nd August 2020

Forecaster: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is calm.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace

Sunset today: 6:31 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:13 am…High at 3:50 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:40 am…High at 4:57 pm

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Lesser Antilles.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the northern and southern portions of our region will result in some cloudy periods with showers and isolated thunderstorms over those areas during the forecast period.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands continue to show signs of organization. Although the system remains disorganized at the surface, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for additional development during the next few days and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, passing north of the Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Another tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A third tropical wave located off the coast of West Africa is moving westward over the Tropical Atlantic.