6 a.m. August 17, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 17th August 2020

Forecasters: E. Francis & Hyacinthia Camille

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.4 mm

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 43.8 mm

Sunset today: 6:24 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east northeast and east near 23 mph or 37 km/h, with gusts near showers.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 08:46 am… High at 3:20 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:13 am… High at 4:27 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and swells 4 to 7 feet or 1.2 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with a fast-moving tropical wave, located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, will cause cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms over the islands during the next 24 hours. This wave has a low chance of development during the next 48 hours.

A second tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Another tropical wave located over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward at 15 mph or 24 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the central tropical Atlantic.