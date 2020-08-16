6 a.m. August 16, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 16th August 2020

Forecaster: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Nil

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 38.9 mm

Sunset today: 6:25 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:06 am… High at 2:44 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:33 am… High at 3:51 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. There is a low chance of development as the system approaches the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday.

A second tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

At 5:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 20.3 north, longitude 64.0 west or about 155 miles or 250 kilometres north-northwest of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph or 65 km/h with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast and Josephine is expected to become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph or 24 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through today.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

