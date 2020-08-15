6 a.m. August 15, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 15th August 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 9 mph or 15 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 38.9 mm.

Sunset today: 6:25 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy, occasionally becoming cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:23 am…High at 2:04 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:50 am…High at 3:11 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy, occasionally becoming cloudy with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with Tropical Storm Josephine will cause scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

At 5:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 18.9 north, longitude 58.4 west or about 310 miles or 500 kilometres east of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph or 75 km/h with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through today. After that, Josephine is expected to weaken as it encounters unfavorable upper-level winds.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph or 24 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On the forecast track, the centre of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should continue to closely monitor the progress of this system.

Josephine does not pose a direct threat to Saint Lucia and the rest of the

Windward Islands, however, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services will continue

to monitor the progress of the system.

A tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

