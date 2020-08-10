6 a.m. August 10, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 10th August 2020

Forecasters: Hiacynthia Camille/Venantius Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Today’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.4 mm.

Sunset today: 6:28 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Weather: Generally fair skies, with a few showers mainly during the night and early morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 8:00 am… Low at 1:44 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 9:07 am… Low at 3:11 pm

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers mainly during the night and early morning.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

An abundance of moisture and instability in the lower levels of the atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause some showers to develop over the region during the forecast period.

A tropical wave, located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is moving westward at about 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to cause cloudiness, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the region from late tomorrow.

A third tropical wave, located over the Central Atlantic, is moving westward at about 15 mphor 24 km/h. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for further development of this system. This wave has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.