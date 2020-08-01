6 a.m. August 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 1st August 2020

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 134.5 mm.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with occasional showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:29 am…High at 3:13 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:56 am…High at 4:20 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 meters.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with some scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A weak tropical wave will cause occasional cloudiness and showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a few disorganized showers. Environment conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development in a day or two and a tropical depression could form early next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic north of the Leeward islands through the middle of next week.

…Depression forecast to become a remnant low later today…

At 5:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 17.8 north, longitude 21.6 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph or 26 km/h. The depression is expected to weaken and become a remnant low later today. Tropical Depression Ten does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.

At 5:00 am today, the centre of Hurricane Isaias was located near latitude 23.9 north, longitude 77.1 west, or about 210 miles or 335 kilometres south-southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph or 19 km/h. Hurricane Isaias does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.