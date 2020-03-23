51st COVID-19 victim confirmed in T&T

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – As of Monday morning, the Health Ministry reports the following:

 Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 = 311

 Number of samples which have tested positive = 51 The Ministry provides the following update: forty-one (41) of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise, (40 from the group of 68 nationals who returned together and one additional person, who was also on the cruise, but returned to Trinidad and Tobago separately, prior to the other 68.)

Additionally, all 51 cases had a history of recent travel.

The Ministry of Health confirms that all positive COVID-19 cases, thus far, have been imported. The Ministry of Health urges the public to practice Social Distancing, by putting a space between yourself and others. Maintain at least 2 metres (6 feet) distance between yourself and others, especially anyone who is coughing or showing signs of illness. Social Distancing is a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. This means that if persons stay far enough away from each other, the virus cannot spread from one person to another.

The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:  Wash your hands properly with soap and water o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

 Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze o Dispose of tissue immediately after using

o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue  Avoid touching your face  Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.  Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms  Stay home if you are ill

