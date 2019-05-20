Don't Miss
500K worth of marijuana destroyed in Tobago

By Trinidad Express
May 20, 2019

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Tobago Divisional officers destroyed what they say was $500,000 in marijuana during an eradication exercise in the Mt. St. George area.

The weed was uprooted and burned in a raid supervised by Sgt. Stewart of the Tobago Division.

Officers attached to both the Crown Point Police Station and Tobago Division Task Force, executed an exercise in a forested area of Mt. St. George and destroyed 50 kilogrammes of cured marijuana along with two seedlings.

Officer say they will be making an arrest soon.

