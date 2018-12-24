$500 per month not enough — Dominica government to table legislation to better honour former prime ministers

(CMC) – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, lamenting the fact that the island’s first prime minister is receiving a monthly allowance of EC$500 (one EC dollar=US$0.37 cents), says his administration will table legislation early next year to adequately honour people who serve as head of a government in Dominica.

“But it is an important thing for the country. People who make contributions at the national level should not be living on pauper’s assistance,” Skerrit said on the state-owned DBS radio Monday.

He said it is irrelevant whoever the person is, but he wanted the population to take into consideration that the individual would have made a contribution to the socio-economic development of the island.

“We will go to Parliament to pass the legislation to give effect to the policy decision of the Cabinet. We will look at the issue of their monthly allowance because even (former prime minister) Patrick John, who was prime minister, and you could say what you want about him, the fact is he was our first prime minister, I believe he receives less than 500 dollars a month,” Skerrit told his radio listeners.

He said another former prime minister Edison James gets EC$1,400 while Oliver Seraphine, who served as the head of a government of “National Salvation” between 1979-80, following the riots that led to the removal of the John administration, was not receiving any monthly allowance.

“O.J. Seraphine did not contribute sufficiently to Social Security to have earned himself, so he is getting nothing. The Cabinet took a decision some months ago and granted Mr. O.J. Seraphine EC$2,000 in terms of a compassionate allowance every month.

“But this is the route we have taken in the interim but I think there has to be legislation to give recognition to our former leaders,” Skerrit added.