(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Parents and guardians of all students who wrote the 2018 Common Entrance Examinations are asked to note that collection of cheques for the $500 Bursary Assistance will be conducted during the period July 30 to August 06, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily at the respective schools as per below.

Parents are requested to bring along a valid form of identification to collect the cheque.











– Rufina A. Charles (Mrs.)

Chief Education Officer (Ag.)