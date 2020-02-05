Don't Miss
50 from Anse la Raye/Canaries graduate from Monroe College’s Hospitality Training Institute

February 5, 2020

Some of those who graduated

SNO- 50 young people from Anse la Raye/Canaries have graduated from the Monroe College’s Hospitality Training Institute.

The graduation ceremony took place on February 3.

The training programmed was organized by the National Apprenticeship Programme St. Lucia in the Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

The graduates were all trained in the areas of Front Office Management, Events Management, Food & Beverage, Bartending and Room Attendants.

MP for the area, Dominic Fedee congratulated the the young people and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“I wish them much continued success as we move into the next phase of Job Placements and commence training for another group of 50 youth from the constituency of Anse la Raye/Canaries,” he said.

