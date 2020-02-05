50 from Anse la Raye/Canaries graduate from Monroe College’s Hospitality Training Institute

Share This On:
SNO- 50 young people from Anse la Raye/Canaries have graduated from the Monroe College’s Hospitality Training Institute.
The graduation ceremony took place on February 3.
The training programmed was organized by the National Apprenticeship Programme St. Lucia in the Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.
The graduates were all trained in the areas of Front Office Management, Events Management, Food & Beverage, Bartending and Room Attendants.
MP for the area, Dominic Fedee congratulated the the young people and wished them well in their future endeavours.
“I wish them much continued success as we move into the next phase of Job Placements and commence training for another group of 50 youth from the constituency of Anse la Raye/Canaries,” he said.
Headline News
- Positive cases of coronavirus in US is now 12; more to come officials say February 5, 2020 5:30 PM
- Patience Preschool picks up after devastating fire February 5, 2020 3:14 PM
- New population census for Saint Lucia coming February 5, 2020 1:12 PM
- Chinese official in Dominica says no need to panic over coronavirus outbreak February 5, 2020 12:43 PM
- Prime Minister on vacation leave February 5, 2020 6:55 AM
- Four Saint Lucians quarantined as per coronavirus protocols; authorities not concerned February 4, 2020 4:41 PM
- Coronavirus outbreak not yet pandemic, World Health Organization says February 4, 2020 11:50 AM
- Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society benefits from PM’s Independence Ball February 4, 2020 9:24 AM
- BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia imposes restrictions on travelers from China because of coronavirus February 3, 2020 8:55 PM