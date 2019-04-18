50 for Saint Lucia’s Qiana as Windwards win twice!

(SNO) — Saint Lucia’s Qiana Joseph, leading the Windward Islands in the Cricket West Indies/Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association Under-19 Women’s Invitational, had a quiet opening match, although her team ended up with a win. But in the second fixture, the West Indies senior player exploded.

The Windward Islands defeated Jamaica by 38 runs in the opening match for both teams on Wednesday. Windwards made just 103-9, but 1-11 from Joseph and 1-12 from 14-year-old Saint Lucian all-rounder Zaida James saw Jamaica held to just 66-9 in their 20 overs. James also effected a run-out.

In the second match, Barbados amassed 102-7 in 20 overs. Barbados had lost their opener to Trinidad and Tobago. In the Barbados innings, Allyah Alfred took a catch and effected a run-out, whilst Joseph took another wicket, conceding 10 runs from her three overs.

In their turn to bat, the Windwards lost a couple of early wickets, including Alfred for duck. But batting one down, Joseph took the attack to the Bajans. She flayed them for an unbeaten 60, off just 49 balls, hitting eight boundaries in the process.

At the end of the innings, Windwards had made 104-3 to end the day with a perfect record.

