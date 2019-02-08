5-year-old girl confronted by gunmen in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A woman playing in the yard of her home with her five-year-old daughter, was robbed by two men on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12.50p.m. on Wednesday, Gayatrie Ramnarine, 29, was at her home at the Valencia Old Road, Valencia, when approached by two men.

They told Ramnarine that they were armed, before forced the woman and daughter into the home.

The men, then stole six bullfinch birds, together valued $9,000, as well as six cages together valued at $2,350.

The birds and the cages belonged to Ramnarine’s common law husband.

The police were notified and a team of officers from the Valencia Police Station, led by WPC John, visited the scene.

PC Samuel is investigating.