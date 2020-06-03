47 more Saint Lucian nationals return home

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Forty-seven more Saint Lucians will arrive Wednesday evening through George FL Charles Airport (Saint Lucia) as efforts to repatriate nationals impacted by global travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

Forty-three will travel to Barbados on a British Airways flight from London Gatwick (LGW) where they will be joined by four nationals in Barbados, and subsequently transferred to Saint Lucia via LIAT chartered service.

Among those being repatriated are stranded cruise ship workers and students.

Upon arrival in Saint Lucia, all nationals will be screened by port health personnel and transferred to a government-operated quarantine facility where they will be housed for a period of 14 days.

Five students from the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus, Jamaica), arrived on Sunday, May 31 via a flight organized by the Department of External Affairs.

Speaking on the ongoing repatriation process, Minister responsible for External Affairs, Honorable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun noted that with this group, the Government of Saint Lucia would have successfully repatriated 452 nationals to date.

“It is with pleasure we will welcome home more of our nationals and we wish to commend High Commissioner Mayers and his team for their work on this UK effort,” the minister said.

“It would be remiss of me not to thank my Department’s team for their role, and importantly, the coordinating team of health, tourism and security officials who are working daily on the repatriation process,” she concluded.

The Department of External Affairs and the government continue to explore the most feasible options to facilitate the speedy repatriation of all nationals who wish to return home.

Nationals abroad are reminded to keep in regular contact with the nearest Saint Lucian Embassy and Consulate, along with the office for Diaspora Affairs.

