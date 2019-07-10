Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

46 hospitalised in Canada carbon monoxide leak

By AFP
July 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(AFP) — A carbon monoxide leak at a Canadian hotel today sent 46 guests to the hospital and left 15 of them in critical condition, firefighters in the city of Winnipeg said.

The incident occurred at a Super 8 motel in the Prairie-region city.

“This was a major serious incident,” Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, told CBC News.

He said carbon monoxide readings at the motel came in at 385 parts per million — well above the 10 to 20 parts per million at which carbon monoxide levels become dangerous.

According to the CBC, Manitoba Hydro, the province’s energy utility that provides electricity and natural gas services, said it had turned off the leak, which did not come from gas.

They did not yet know the source.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.