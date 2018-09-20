Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

45kg of marijuana washes onto Florida beaches, police warn public not to touch it

By ABC AU
September 20, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

PHOTO: This marijuana is now in the hands of US Customs and Border Patrol. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

(ABC AU) – Police have warned that people will be arrested if they try to keep any of the marijuana that has been washing up on Florida beaches.

Large bundles of the drug have been found on the shores of St Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties since Hurricane Florence began its approach and police have since arrested one man “attempting to steal marijuana”.

Police received a call reporting a number of packages had washed ashore and that people, including Robert Kelley, had been seen “attempting to open the packaging and take packages of marijuana”.

When police approached Mr Kelley he told them he was holding the marijuana for law enforcement arrival, but in a subsequent search of his vehicle police said they found a 5-kilogram “brick” of marijuana wrapped in plastic and concealed with a brown beach towel.

Tests revealed that the “green leafy substance” was marijuana and Mr Kelley was arrested.

Police said that in two days they had recovered about 45 kilograms of marijuana that had washed ashore.

Police said the packages of marijuana had been turned over to US Customs and Border Patrol and that they would continue the investigation.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said this was “another great example of ‘See Something, Say Something'”.

“To anyone thinking they can take advantage of marijuana washing up on shore I have a warning for you,” Mr Staly said.

“Is it worth a trip to the Green Roof Inn charged with a felony just for some free weed?”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.